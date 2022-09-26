Police: 2-year-old Shot In North Philadelphia

Authorities in Philadelphia said a small boy was shot in the home on Saturday night and taken to the hospital.

At 8:36 p.m., on North 20th Street between 2200 and 2200, it occurred.

It has been reported that a 2-year-old boy was shot at least once in the right side of his back.

Police said they can’t tell if the toddler’s back wounds are entry or exit points because of their small size.

The medical staff at Temple University Hospital deemed his condition to be life-threatening and rushed him there immediately.

The shooting’s circumstances are still being looked into.

According to Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, “all we know is that the home is occupied by many persons at some point in time when this small kid was shot.”

Outside the house, police waited for a search warrant as part of their investigation.

A child of two years old “should be able to play and live and be free, not have to worry about battling for their life as a result of a gunshot wound,” Stanford added.

As of September 21st, 166 youths under the age of 18 have been shot in Philadelphia, according to data compiled by our Action News data journalism team. This time last year, there were only 156. A total of 23 children were murdered by gunfire.

According to the police, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.