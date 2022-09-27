Police: A Woman Was Shot At Lafayette’s SIA

According to accounts, a woman was shot at at 4:15 p.m. on Monday in the parking lot of Subaru of Indiana Automotive, located on IN-38 East in Lafayette.

A man, probably armed with a semi-automatic weapon, was seen on police scanner reports running north into the woods, away from the SIA recreation complex.

The Journal & Courier said that, at about 4:40 p.m., police in the area surrounded a man and ordered him to the ground. The police first looked for a second suspect, however that person was reportedly jogging nearby at the time of the incident and was not apprehended.

In any case, Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Department provided the Journal & Courier with an update on the manhunt for the culprit at around 5:30 p.m.

Hartman stated, “The person who was shot has been taken to the hospital. And the criminal in question has been found. At this time, I have to assume that the suspect committed suicide. As a result, the neighborhood is no longer under danger.

The woman’s prognosis remained currently unknown.

Parents were able to get their children from the SIA day care facility at 5:17 p.m., when police ended the lockdown.

“We originally put the daycare on lockdown as a safety measure, and it seems like now we are helping facilitate getting parents in to receive their children from the daycare,” Hartman explained.

On Monday about noon, SIA workers could be seen using a few specific doors and exits when moving through the facility. However, in light of the shooting, all shifts have been suspended.

Craig Koven, SIA’s manager of communication, confirmed through email that “yes” to the newspaper. “At this time, we have canceled first shift for Tuesday and second and third shifts for today.”

Since more details are still being uncovered, this article will be revised accordingly.