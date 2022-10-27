Police Allege Mother Murdered 5-year-old Boy Found In Indiana Suitcase

Police in southern Indiana are looking for a woman they claim murdered her 5-year-old son and stashed his body in a bag.

Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Indiana State Police. The authorities think she is hiding out in California.

Police say Anderson is the mother of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan. On April 16, he was discovered in Washington County, Indiana, tucked into a suitcase in a rural area. On October 24th, he would have turned six, according to police estimates.

Court filings state that Anderson’s fingerprints were found on the trash bag in which Jordan was found. There was a second match on the garbage bag for Dawn Elaine Coleman.

The 14th of October saw the issuance of two warrants, one each for Anderson and Coleman. Despite detectives’ best efforts, they were only able to locate Coleman of the two ladies in California. Coleman is being accused of both indifference and obstructing justice. The police have determined that there is no family connection between Cairo Jordan and Coleman.

Two days before the bag was recovered, on April 14, Anderson and Coleman’s cell phones were traced to the region where the youngster had been located, according to the probable cause affidavit. According to the papers, Anderson had been calling the kid a “devil” on social media for a while.

Anderson wrote on April 12: “I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old over the five years he has been alive. Through our shared blood, I have been able to impair his abilities. He is actually 100 years old, and I know his genuine name. require help.”

Anderson wrote on Facebook on April 15, the day before Jordan’s body was found, “This is an entire monster in a little body.” You suppose she needs a cigarette because? You’re starting to tire easily? I’m 64 years old but my body makes me look like a teenager. Was brimming with presents and magical (sic) rites stronger than many of you because your vibration is not high enough. Start pleading with the invisible world behind a body to show you what you’ve been missing.

On the same day that the bag was found, police claim Riverlink cameras caught Anderson’s automobile traveling south on the I-65 bridge from Indiana into Kentucky.

Authorities believe Anderson is currently in California on the run. Police said the three people who abandoned Cairo’s body were just “passing through” the Kentuckiana region. Anderson is a 5’5″ Atlanta native who weighs 135 pounds, according to the detectives.

According to law enforcement, Cairo was never reported missing.

ISP Sgt. Carey Huls reports that the toxicology analysis found no evidence of any foreign chemicals in his system and that he did not have any major exterior injuries. No evidence suggests he was alive when he was placed in the suitcase, and he was found clean and dressed.

ISP concluded a month after Jordan’s discovery that the cause of his death was an electrolyte imbalance, brought on by vomiting and diarrhea that left him severely dehydrated.

No matter how far we get or what else occurs. An infant’s death has not yet been fully processed… but justice does eventually prevail,” Huls remarked at a press conference on Wednesday.

On March 31, 2022, Anderson was arrested for a robbery in the second degree in Louisville, according to court records. She has been charged with assaulting a security guard at Oxmoor Mall and attempting to steal stuff. Anderson, after being freed on her own recognizance on April 11th, failed to attend for any of her scheduled court hearings. Her arrest was sought and a warrant issued in May.

According to Norton Children’s Hospital medical director Mark McDonald, it is unusual for a young infant to die from dehydration unless the child has been neglected in some way. Dehydration, he said, might be fatal over the course of several days.

The latest discoveries were not prompted by any of the “thousands” of tips received, according to the Indiana State Police.