Police Are Investigating A Break-in At Katie Hobbs’ Campaign Headquarters In Phoenix

As reported by Arizona’s Family, Phoenix police have confirmed that they are investigating a burglary at the campaign office of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs. At around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police north of downtown Phoenix responded to a call about a business burglary. Sgt. Brian Bower stated that theft occurred “sometime throughout the night,” although he did not specify what was taken.

The Hobbs campaign has stated that the burglary report is accurate and that one individual was recorded on camera plainly approaching the office door.

The police have said that they are checking all security footage in an effort to identify those responsible, but so far no suspects have been named. The campaign for governor of Arizona between the Democratic nominee Hobbs and the Republican candidate Kari Lake is close.

On Twitter, the Arizona Democratic Party also commented on the situation. Threats and intimidation of this sort are too common, and Katie is just one of many elected leaders who have fallen prey to them. “Make no mistake, this is a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans disseminating lies, bigotry, and instigating violence,” the party said.

Lake addressed the claims during an organized event on Wednesday night. Lake was surprised that someone would blame his or her “wonderful people.” I couldn’t tell you the location of her campaign headquarters. She’s been campaigning in the basement, so that’s probably where it is.