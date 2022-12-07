Police Are Investigating After A Man Was Discovered Shot And Killed Outside A Kansas City Gas Station

A man was discovered dead from gunshot wounds early on Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a service station in Kansas City. The police have opened a homicide investigation.
According to Captain Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to the area of Truman Road and The Paseo around 3 a.m., where they discovered a man who had been shot and was unresponsive outside of a BP gas station. Foreman said that the man had been shot.
Officers attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man until emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene of the incident.
At this moment, the police have no information regarding any suspects. On their arrival, detectives and personnel from the crime scene began their search for witnesses and processing of evidence at the spot.
According to data recorded by The Star, this was the 165th homicide to occur in Kansas City in 2018. This number includes deadly police shootings as well as other types of homicide. In the same period of time the year before, there were 146 people murdered.
Call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the confidential TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 if you have any information regarding this case. There is a reward of up to $25,000 offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in this case.
