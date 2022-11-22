Police Are Looking For Father Following Heartbreaking Baby Girl Murder In Conn

Police are looking for a father who is said to have killed his 11-month-old daughter on Friday in Naugatuck. According to Naugatuck police, the infant girl, Camilla Francisquini, had been strangled, stabbed, and mutilated.
The 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini is accused of murder with unusual circumstances and endangering a youngster in a request for his arrest.
Police Chief C. Colin McAllister described the incident as “horrific and disgusting” on Monday morning as Naugatuck police released further details about the case.
Police reported that the infant girl died from neck compressions and stab wounds; homicide has been ruled in her passing.
According to McAllister, it is one of the most challenging and trying instances they have ever had to look into.
Francisquini is still being sought by police, and the FBI has stated that it is willing to pay up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in this case.
A $5 million bond has been imposed for Francisquini.
Francisquini was deemed a potential suspect, and an investigation was launched to find him.
Before Naugatuck police were called, Francisquini and the baby’s biological mother allegedly got into an argument in Waterbury. At that point, Francisquini’s GPS monitor was allegedly removed in an apparent attempt to elude authorities, according to McAllister.
According to the authorities, Francisquini and his daughter resided at the residence on Millville Avenue.
On Friday evening, the car Francisquini was thought to be driving was discovered abandoned on Interstate 91 in New Haven close to Exit 8. He was not located despite officers searching the area around Foxon Boulevard.
Police published security photos on Saturday showing a man they thought to be Francisquini strolling down Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. According to authorities, the pictures were taken on Friday at 4 p.m.
Francisquini, according to the police, has a long criminal history dating back a decade and is well-known to law authorities. He was under special parole, and the tracking device had been disconnected, according to authorities.
Francisquini’s whereabouts are unknown, therefore anybody with information is urged to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5221 or the anonymous tip line at (203) 720-1010.
