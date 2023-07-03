Early on Sunday, explosive devices were either detonated or thrown at three closed businesses in Washington, D.C., including a Nike store and a bank. No arrests were made and no injuries were recorded after three separate incidents at a Truist Bank ATM at 4:30 a.m., a Nike store at 4:36 a.m., and a Safeway grocery store at 4:45 a.m., respectively.
According to a police statement, the first two incidents included the placement and subsequent detonation of an outside device. The cops say someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the Safeway. In the first two occurrences, specifics on the equipment used were lacking.
Northwest Washington was the target of all the attacks. No apparent reason could be found. However, the police did not specify the number of “suspects” they were referring to in either the single or plural. “It appears the suspect targeted commercial establishments and it does not appear the suspect was targeting any members of the public,” police said in their statement.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Police were seeking the people who detonated or threw explosive devices at three closed business locations, including a Nike store and a bank, in Washington, D.C., early Sunday. https://t.co/KPEBuM5n9O
— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 3, 2023
At least one of the three attacks had a vehicle captured on security footage, which authorities later linked to the perpetrator. A screenshot showed what seemed to be four doors, and the car was characterized as a champagne or gold Acura TL. The license plate reads “17971CK,” which is a plate from Maryland.
The Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives each offered a $20,000 prize for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Authorities requested that anyone with knowledge on the suspects or the vehicle contact them.
The California Examiner is the definitive source for crime news across the state and the country.
Here’s a sampling of the news from the past few days; all of these warrant more in-depth investigation on your part:
- Majority of Americans Support Supreme Court’s Decision on Race in College Admissions
- Las Vegas Man Stabbed to Death Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect