Police Arrest 17-year-old Suspect In North Carolina Teen Killings

More than two weeks after the bodies of two adolescents were discovered shot to death in North Carolina, the 17-year-old suspect was captured on Wednesday.

Since ATV riders found the corpses of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, beside a dirt road under a power-line easement in Orange County on September 18, the adolescent has been on the run.

The petition charging the unidentified suspect with two charges of first-degree murder was filed promptly, but the search for the teenager took weeks.

Because of the state’s strong juvenile protection rules, authorities have not released any information about the suspected murderer or the circumstances surrounding his or her arrest.

We know the public needs answers to help them cope with this tragedy, but regulations protecting minors’ privacy are quite strict. Even with the increased interest in this case, we have no way to divert their attention,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a statement on Wednesday.

Though a case involving a 16- or 17-year-old suspect may be moved to a Superior Court in North Carolina, the juvenile court system does not automatically treat them as adults.

The families and friends of the deceased kids are outraged by the likelihood that the suspect may be prosecuted as a minor.

Clark’s aunt Crystal Hughes stated, “It’s hard for us to understand everything that’s going on since we don’t know any specifics.” “We’re very uncomfortable with our lack of knowledge.”

The weekend when Woods and his companion Clark were discovered dead, they were both reported missing.