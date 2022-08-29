Police Arrest Suspect in Detroit Shootings

The city of Detroit was on edge Sunday morning after police claimed one gunman randomly shot four people, killing three of them.

Police said the 80-year-old man who was the only person to survive the killing spree saw the suspect peeking into cars and confronted him before being shot.

The culprit has been taken into custody, according to police in Detroit, who released the news late Sunday night.

An all-hands-on-deck search involving multiple law enforcement agencies — including the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Department of Homeland Security — took place Sunday afternoon after police determined the same gun was used in all four shootings, authorities said.

READ MORE:

Chief James White of the Detroit Police Department gave a press conference on Sunday afternoon, describing the suspect as a Black male in his twenties or thirties who was dressed in all black, including a black Carhartt jacket with a hood.

“Evidence implies a single suspect,” White added. “At this moment, we believe this to be a random act. No apparent connection can be made between the crimes.”

According to him, two people were shot: one while waiting for a bus, and another while out walking their dog. The Detroit ABC station WXYZ reports that three of the four deceased were shot to death by police.

The incident began at 4:45 a.m. when a 40-year-old woman was discovered shot numerous times in a neighborhood on the west side of Detroit, the chief said. After suffering many gunshot wounds, the woman reportedly died in the hospital.

White added that as police were looking into the incident, a witness went up and told them there was another victim nearby. The chief stated that the police discovered a 28-year-old male who had been shot many times. He, too, succumbed to his wounds and died.

Investigators were able to verify that the same gun was used in all four shootings thanks to the rapid analysis of cartridge casings collected at each scene, as stated by White.

“To look into these occurrences, we’ve enlisted the help of all of our resources, including hardware, software, human capital, intelligence, and local support. We are currently searching to catch the offender,” White said, adding that law enforcement helicopters were also combing the city.

“To the families and friends of these victims, we will continue to endeavor to get this individual into custody,” White said.

The mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, has asked for the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending the criminal. He advised people to study the surveillance photo published of the armed-and-dangerous perpetrator and to alert police if they see him. He warned that the suspect should not be approached by anyone who happens to cross paths with him.

He said the most essential thing that can happen is that someone who knows the suspect or has a relationship with him comes forward to law enforcement quickly before he resurface and strikes again.

“Nobody in our department wants a violent confrontation with this man,” Duggan added. No one is safe: “Our officers are in danger, the culprit is in danger, and the residents of the neighborhood are in danger.”