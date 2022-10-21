Police Believe The Car Found In Atherton’s Garden Was Buried In The 1990s

After workers unearthed an automobile buried in the backyard of an Atherton home on Thursday, police began their investigation.

At around 8:50 in the morning, officers from Atherton were sent to the 300 block of Stockbridge.

As authorities worked to remove the truck, SKY7 flew above.

According to the police, the car was buried four or five feet down in the 1990s, and inside it were unopened sacks of concrete.

The police called in cadaver dogs to look into the situation. Despite the dogs’ faint alert, authorities said they have not found any human remains.

The police report that the automobile was buried on the property prior to the present owner’s occupancy.

The incident’s motivation and background are now being probed.