Police Claim A Man She Met On A Dating App Drove A Lady Into A River.

According to authorities, a driver and a female passenger drove their car into a river in Rhode Island following an argument.

According to local news station WLNE, the unnamed couple met on the dating website Plenty of Fish and were on a date near a boat launch in Providence on September 25 when the event occurred.

The man, reportedly enraged by the woman, threw his red Toyota Camry into the river. Surveillance footage obtained by the outlet shows the woman, who can be heard screaming, open the passenger door, swim back to land, and flee the scene.

Minutes before 6 a.m., police received a report of a car submerged in water. According to local station WPRI, when police arrived at the Gano Park Boat Launch, they found a “lady in damp clothes” who claimed to be a passenger in the car.

According to the state’s official website, the Gano Park Boat Launch is a concrete ramp that leads to the river. At the put-in spot, the river is over a thousand feet wide.

According to WPRI, the fire department initially sent out a crew to look for the man in the water, but they were forced to abandon their search after the man was noticed on a security camera walking on a nearby bike path.

WLNE reports that the woman was rushed to a local hospital but did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries upon arrival. Authorities haven’t concluded their probe into what happened.

McClatchy News’ request for comment from the Providence Police Department went unanswered for some time.

Plenty of Fish, the app where the two of them first connected, was released in 2003 and has millions of users in the United States, as reported by Statista.