Police Detain A Teenager At Gatwick Following The Fatal Stabbing Of A Boy In Clerkenwell: A second youngster of the same age has been detained at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of being involved in the murder of another boy of the same age.
On the 20th of December, Jamal Samba Baibu passed away at the scene of the double stabbing that took place on Seward Street in Clerkenwell.
A second boy, also 16 years old, sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The most recent arrest, which took place on Thursday night, comes on the heels of an earlier arrest made on Tuesday of a 16-year-old kid who was also suspected of murder but was released on bail until January.
The juvenile detainee who was taken into custody at Gatwick is currently being held in south London.
The police are eager to speak to anyone who may have information about the attack or who may have observed it.
Read Next: