Police Detective Shot In Front Of Son In Omagh

According to the Northern Ireland Police Federation, a senior detective who was shot many times in front of his son during a football practice sustained injuries that will change his life.
In a sports complex in Omagh, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday night, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot and killed.
In Omagh and Coalisland, both in County Tyrone, three men, ages 38, 45, and 47, were detained. They continue to be detained.
Detective Is In A Serious Condition
Early on Friday morning, a fourth male, 22, was detained in the Coalisland region, according to police.
In the hospital, Mr. Caldwell’s condition is still serious but stable. The 48-year-old underwent surgery the night of the shooting, and it is believed that he had more surgery on Thursday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stated that while they were maintaining a “open mind” regarding the attack’s motivation, their “principal focus” was on the New IRA and violent dissident republicans.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell, according to police federation chief Liam Kelly, “was constantly looking to give back to society,” the BBC reported.
“It’s an awful travesty that he’s been rewarded by terrorists in this way,” he continued. “He’s been involved in coaching with kids for a long time.”
After being shot four times, Mr. Caldwell is thought to have stood up and advised kids to stay away from the area.
After the football practice, some of the kids waiting to be picked up by their parents “ran for cover in sheer terror” as the shooting started.
Many of the students who witnessed the attack, according to Mr. Caldwell’s former headteacher at Omagh High School, are “experiencing a huge degree of trauma.”
The tweet below shows the arrest of four men in related to the incident:
🔴 Four men arrested under terror legislation as police say their 'primary focus' is on violent dissident republicans and the New IRA https://t.co/rt8JCz8qPj
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 24, 2023
After coaching a session, Mr. Caldwell was loading footballs into his car when two masked assailants approached and started shooting.
A small, dark car that was burned and abandoned on Racolpa Road, just outside of Omagh, is where police believe the attackers fled.
The murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan in December prompted a number of significant investigations, including one that was spearheaded by Mr. Caldwell, a well-known officer. Also, he took part in the 2019 inquiry into the slaying of journalist Lyra McKee.
Ms. McKee was murdered in Londonderry in 2019; the New IRA had previously been implicated in her death.
The group was suspected of being responsible for the attempted murder of two police officers in a bombing in Strabane, County Tyrone, last November.
Significant anti-government violence has occurred in Omagh in the past, notably a Real IRA bombing that murdered 29 people, including a mother who was expecting twins, in 1998. Moreover, it was there that Constable Ronan Kerr was killed in April 2011.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available. You can also Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about Current news.
Check out our more officer-related news: