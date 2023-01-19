Police Find The Missing 8-month-old Girl And Search For The Suspect

After an 8-month-old baby was abducted from her mother’s home on Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert.
The police department announced the safe return of the missing and in danger child during a news conference that took place in the afternoon. There is no longer an AMBER Alert.
At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the police were still hunting for the suspect because the child wasn’t with him.
The girl was abducted from her mother’s house by her father, 21-year-old Markelv Avery, just before 9:15 a.m., according to law enforcement in the AMBER Alert. The house is close to Belmont Avenue and Gladstone Boulevard.
Markelv Avery, according to the authorities, was operating a white four-door Acura with no front bumper while carrying a black pistol. The story’s conclusion includes a picture of that car. Call 911 if you spot it or have any other information. Keep in mind that he probably still has a gun.
According to reports, Markelv Avery is a Black man who stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He had a denim jacket on.
The mom told KCTV5, “He just arrived without my consent.” “He entered the house without my consent and carried our infant outside in the chilly weather wearing only a blanket.”
She claimed that at gunpoint, he forced in the door and took their daughter.
I was just afraid, she admitted. I was at a loss for what to do.
She claimed that although she doesn’t have a romantic relationship with the girl’s father, they are figuring out the specifics of co-parenting.
One neighbour told KCTV5 News, “I’ve seen the guy who’s supposed to be the father having the infant with him a lot.” “His presence here is not unusual. I’ve previously witnessed him with the infant pretty frequently.
The girl and her mother have been reunited. She said that her ex had driven off after leaving the child with a security guard at an apartment complex.
She talked about how she felt when she learned that her daughter had been recovered safe. At the time, she was seated in a detective’s office.
I was content,” she said. I mean, I didn’t believe he would hurt her. I’m confident he wouldn’t hurt her. However, the fact of what he accomplished is all that matters.
After an 8-month-old baby was abducted from her mother’s home on Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert.
The police department announced the safe return of the missing and in danger child during a news conference that took place in the afternoon. There is no longer an AMBER Alert.
Read More:
- Jennifer Brown, A Mother Who Went Missing In Montgomery County, Has Been Found Dead
- San Francisco District Attorney Charges Man In Viral Hose Video With Battery