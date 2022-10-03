Police: Florida Teen Dies After Stealing And Crashing Maserati

It was reported early on Sunday that a Florida adolescent had been murdered and two others injured after they crashed a Maserati they had stolen and driven.

Deputies from the sheriff’s helicopter air team said they saw three suspects breaking into automobiles in a Pinellas County area before they stole the Maserati because it was unlocked and the keys were inside.

Police said a 15-year-old male was behind the wheel, and two other teens, aged 15 and 16, were passengers.

Pinellas law enforcement claimed in a press release that three teenagers were driving eastward at over 80 mph without headlights when the driver lost control, ran over the curb, hit a business sign, and overturned the vehicle.

According to the authorities, they didn’t go after the car since it was against policy.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri stated at a press conference on Sunday that one of the teenagers was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening and critical injuries, respectively.

According to Gualtieri, “the driver of the car lost control of the car.” “They’re just kids, so you can imagine how bad their driving would be. No licenses to drive.”

According to Gualtieri, one of the teenagers will likely die from his wounds.

According to the sheriff, the boys’ parents claimed they were asleep and the children sneaked out of the house.

Gualtieri added, “You can only picture the anxiety [of] those parents, in the last 45 minutes, when we knocked on their door and told them that one of their kids is died and the other one is probably going to be killed.”

The event is being looked into by the authorities.

Gualtieri has stated that the incident tape will be made public on Tuesday by his office.