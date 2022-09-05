Police: Huntington Beach Jewelry Store Owner Shoots at Robbers

BrittanyDaily news

Police said that a gunfight broke out inside a jewelry store in Huntington Beach, and that customers were trapped in the crossfire.

This occurred at about 4 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Algonquin Street and Davenport Drive.

Police: Huntington Beach Jewelry Store Owner Shoots at Robbers.
Police: Huntington Beach Jewelry Store Owner Shoots at Robbers.

Two males, armed with a hammer and a knife, allegedly forced their way into the store and attempted to rob the proprietor, according to the police.

Police say the store’s owner fought back against the robbers with gunfire.

The would-be robbers got away unscathed and were able to get out of there.

A customer who was in the store at the time was reportedly sliced by flying glass, but police said that nobody else was hurt.

There was a delay in releasing a thorough description of the suspects.

The situation is still being looked into as of now.

Related Posts

Californian Charged With Attempted Murder in Waikloa Stabbing

Californian Charged With Attempted Murder in Waikloa Stabbing

September 5, 2022
Forecasters Predict a Longer, Hotter Heat Wave in California

Forecasters Predict a Longer, Hotter Heat Wave in California

September 5, 2022
Over a Dozen States Could Follow California's Electric Car Mandate

Over a Dozen States Could Follow California’s Electric Car Mandate

September 5, 2022
Ohio Dad Charged With Homicide After Leaving 1-year-old in Hot Car

Ohio Dad Charged With Homicide After Leaving 1-year-old in Hot Car

September 5, 2022
At least two people were murdered and one was injured on the west side of Birmingham on Saturday when someone let loose with at least a dozen gunshots.

2 Shot Dead, 1 Wounded in Birmingham’s Elyton Village

September 5, 2022
On Saturday, authorities confirmed the safe landing of a jet that had been circling over northern Mississippi after the pilot reportedly threatened to crash into a Walmart.

Man Who Threatened to Crash Stolen Jet Into Walmart Was Unlicensed

September 5, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.