Police: Huntington Beach Jewelry Store Owner Shoots at Robbers.

Police said that a gunfight broke out inside a jewelry store in Huntington Beach, and that customers were trapped in the crossfire.

This occurred at about 4 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Algonquin Street and Davenport Drive.

Two males, armed with a hammer and a knife, allegedly forced their way into the store and attempted to rob the proprietor, according to the police.

Police say the store’s owner fought back against the robbers with gunfire.

The would-be robbers got away unscathed and were able to get out of there.

A customer who was in the store at the time was reportedly sliced by flying glass, but police said that nobody else was hurt.

There was a delay in releasing a thorough description of the suspects.

The situation is still being looked into as of now.