Police Identify 2 Deceased In Kansas City Woods

The bodies of two persons were discovered last weekend in a forested region near Kansas City, and the police have now identified them.

The intersection of N.E. 48th Street and Randolph Road in Kansas City drew police attention at about 2:00 p.m. on a Sunday.

A lady who talked to FOX4 want to remain anonymous. She said that on a Sunday afternoon, her nephew and his pals were playing in the woods when they came upon a vehicle and investigated it. They discovered the two bodies there.

When the lads went to a neighboring house for rescue, the resident phoned the police.

Misty Brockman, age 40, and Kevin Moore, age 42, were discovered with obvious trauma and declared dead at the scene, according to a KCPD spokeswoman.

Currently, the police are treating this as a death inquiry. The official cause of death for the victims has not been made public.

If you have any information, please contact the KCPD at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.