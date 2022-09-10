Police Identify 4 Shooters in Uvalde Memorial Park

Uvalde police have arrested four individuals in connection with a shooting in Uvalde Memorial Park that sent two people to the hospital.

The 18-year-old male who was shot and injured on Friday is currently listed in stable condition, according to authorities. The shooting victim, a 16-year-old, is in critical condition.

Both patients are still receiving treatment at a hospital in San Antonio.

The suspects and the charges against them are as follows:

Donavan Hill, 17, has been accused of participating in organized crime and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (9 counts)

Karlyn Alexandrya Valdez, 22 — Indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, and participation in an unlawful street gang.

Injured 18-year-old Brandon L. Alba is currently being treated at a San Antonio hospital. After his discharge from the hospital, an arrest warrant for his participation in criminal organizations and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon will be issued (9 counts)

Unidentified 16-year-old boy arrested for involvement in organized crime and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (9 counts).

The police report that the 16-year-old suspect was transferred to a Del Rio juvenile institution.

The park at 401 E. Main Street where the shooting occurred is roughly two miles from Robb Elementary School, where students were last seen safe and well at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The event, authorities suspect, began with a confrontation between members of competing gangs.

Uvalde Together Resiliency Center was also evacuated as a safety measure due to the incident, although all employees were later confirmed to be unharmed.

The ongoing investigation into the incident has drawn in the Texas Department of Public Safety to help the Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office. As further information becomes available, we’ll share it with you.