Police In California Are Looking For A Possible Serial Killer After 5 Deaths

On Friday, authorities in Stockton, California , announced a $85,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in five homicides that occurred within the city’s borders over the course of the previous three months.

All five victims were men, aged 21 to 54, and they were shot and killed while out strolling alone late at night or very early in the morning. Despite the fact that four of the five victims were Hispanic, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden has stated that they have found no evidence that this was a hate crime.

The first shooting, of a 35-year-old male on July 8th, seemed to have involved a “element of surprise,” as McFadden put it. The oldest victim was 54 years old; she was killed on Tuesday, the most recent day of violence.

McFadden stated at a press conference, “We have a string of homicides that we feel are interconnected.” The killings fit the criteria for serial murder, so you might say that.

Authorities have issued a photo of a “person of interest” they believe is connected to the murders, however they have not specified in what capacity this individual may have been engaged. Another thing that isn’t apparent is if more than one person is participating.

We don’t know if it’s one person, two people, or three people at this point. McFadden admitted, “We just don’t know.”

Particularly if out after dark and alone themselves, he advised, residents should keep their eyes out and ears perked.

You can call (209) 937-8167, send an email to policetips@stocktonca.gov, or use the website stocktoncrimestoppers.org to submit information anonymously if you have any leads in the murder investigation.

In total, there is $85,000 up for grabs: $75,000 from the city of Stockton and $10,000 from Stockton Crime Stoppers.