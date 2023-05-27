Police in Florida Fatally Shot Armed Woman

Officials say that police in a Florida park shot and killed a woman with a gun who “ambushed” them as they looked for a drug suspect.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Tallahassee’s Tom Brown Park. A news release from the department on Friday said that Tallahassee police officers and a Leon County sheriff’s deputy went to the park after hearing that a man they were looking for was seen there.

While they were at the park, they met a second man with the suspect who had previously made threats against law enforcement. They also met a woman who knew the second man. The second guy was held while the woman walked away, but the Tallahassee Police Department said in a statement that she came back a short time later firing a gun.

Because they were afraid for their lives, the cops and deputy shot back, and she was hit. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The police department said that no police officers were hurt and that there was no danger to the public.

At the park, the person who was being investigated for drug use was taken into arrest.

The officers who fired their guns have been put on administrative leave until the probe is over. The cops said they would “carry out a thorough investigation into what happened before the shooting.”

