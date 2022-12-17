Police In Georgia Discovered A Missing 11-year-old Girl Who May Be A Victim Of Human Trafficking

On Friday, the Georgia police department was able to positively identify the missing 11-year-old girl who had been reported missing earlier in the week.
The officers of the Clayton County Police Department stated that they had a strong suspicion that the child, R’Kayla Briggs, was a victim of human trafficking.
The authorities did not disclose the location where she was discovered or whether she was with anyone else at the time she was found.
When police officers from Jonesboro arrived at the girl’s house on Tuesday, they discovered that she had left the house earlier that day, at approximately 3:39 p.m. She took a bag with her as she left the house, but her family did not give her permission to leave.
Her relatives told the authorities that she had been intending to depart “for some time” with an adult male she met online who cannot be identified; nevertheless, the identity of the adult is unknown.
The authorities had suspected that the girl was in danger and that her disappearance was related to human trafficking until they found out otherwise.
Since the youngster recovered, the authorities have not been able to determine whether or not she was a victim of human trafficking.
According to the police, the investigation is still ongoing, and the police also stated that certain individuals had hampered the inquiry.
Julia Isaac, a spokesman for the Clayton County Police Department, was quoted as saying to FOX 5 Atlanta that “we are asking the public to help ask law enforcement to investigate this case because we have had many parties interfere with the investigation of this case.”
At this moment, it is not clear whether or if anyone has been apprehended in connection with the disappearance of the girl.
