Police In Idaho Look For A White Hyundai Elantra In College Murder Case

Detectives are interested in speaking with the occupants of a white 2011–2013 Hyundai Elantra that was close to the off-campus house where four college students were brutally murdered on November 13, according to the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department on Wednesday.
According to a press release from the police, “tips and leads have led investigators to hunt for additional information concerning a vehicle that was in the immediate neighborhood of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th.”
The occupants of this vehicle “may have important information to contribute regarding this case,” according to investigators.
Police urged anyone who knows of a vehicle that matches the description to contact them via their tip line even if they were unable to determine the car’s registration plate.
Idaho police search for white Hyundai Elantra in Moscow college murder case. "Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. pic.twitter.com/mnC6Eair0C
— Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) December 8, 2022
The inquiry has so far yielded 2,645 email tips, 2,770 phone tips, and 1,084 contributions from digital media, but no suspect has been named or a murder weapon has been found.
In the early hours of November 13, four people—Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21—were fatally stabbed at the off-campus residence.
James Fry, the chief of the Moscow Police Department, and other law enforcement officials were at the residence on Wednesday packing up some of the victims’ personal effects.
It’s time to get those items back that truly mean something to those families, he added, in the hopes that doing so may aid in part of their healing.
Last Monday, five vehicles that had been parked in front of the house were moved to a city-owned lot so that additional evidence could be gathered.
The 25,000-person college town has been urged by investigators to report any unusual activity that might be connected to the murders.
The Moscow Police Department issued a statement saying, “Your information, whether you believe it is relevant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps police solve these murders.”
The public can send tips here, by email at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us, by phone at 208-883-7180, or by uploading digital content.
Read More: