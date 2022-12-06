Police In Kingston Have Charged A Man With Online Solicitation Of Minor

A Forty Fort man was charged on Monday with soliciting a juvenile for sex with the intent to videotape the encounter.
Based on his alleged interaction with two cooperating witnesses, including Musa Haris, the self-described Luzerne County Predator Catcher, on July 16, Kingston police investigators charged Aaron Wendel Turner, 26, of Rose Street.
According to court documents, Turner was questioned by police the same day and confessed he intended to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.
District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston arraigned Turner on two counts of criminal attempt to engage in unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of criminal solicitation to engage in involuntary deviant sexual encounters, criminal solicitation to engage in statutory sexual assault, and criminal use of communication facility. According to court documents, Turner was released after posting a $20,000 bail.
The criminal complaint claims:
Just after 10 p.m. on July 16, police were called to a parking lot at Wyoming Avenue and West Vaughn Street because Turner, a man, had made threats against himself.
Two cooperating witnesses had earlier approached Turner inside a business that extended outdoors into the parking lot.
According to the police complaint, on June 25, Turner made contact with a young woman he thought to be 15 years old over social media. After numerous discussions, the complaint claims that Turner started to solicit sexual actions, including demanding “shower sex” and recording their experience.
Instead of meeting the child inside the store as arranged, Turner was challenged by the two cooperating witnesses. They caught the entire exchange on camera, including the part where Turner threatened to hurt himself.
