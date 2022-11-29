Police In Madera Fatally Shot And Killed An Armed Man

According to the Madera Police Department, on Saturday night, members of the Madera Police Department opened fire and killed an armed suspect.
According to the police, they received a report at approximately 8:30 p.m. about a man who was acting abnormally while in possession of a gun near the intersection of Ellis and Merced streets.
When the cops arrived, they reported that they had sought to de-escalate the situation in order to bring about a peaceful conclusion to the incident.
Because the individual did not respond to their attempts to communicate with him, the authorities believe that a shooting involving an officer took place.
The man reportedly did not respond to the life-saving measures that the police attempted to administer, and he was later ruled dead as a result of his injuries. During this encounter, law enforcement officers were not hurt in any way.
As a direct consequence of this, the Madera Police Department asserts that the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, and they have delegated the investigation to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
