Police in Virginia Arrest Man Suspected of Regularly Exposing Himself to Ladies on Trail

After receiving multiple reports of a man exposing himself and grabbing women and girls along a hiking trail in Virginia, police say they have made an arrest.

According to a press release issued by the Fairfax County Police Department on September 10, Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

Rodriguez was identified in the release as the “(Washington and Old Dominion) Trail suspect,” although the nature of the charges against him was not specified.

According to The Washington Post, police are looking into at least six separate incidents in which a man exposed himself or tried to grab women or girls on or near the trail. There appears to be a connection between the two cases, according to the investigation.

The investigation into Alfaro Rodriguez’s possible involvement in other cases is ongoing, as stated in the press release.

According to a previous press release, on August 26 a man approached a woman from behind while pantsless and grabbed her around the waist.

Police say he abandoned the trail after the woman escaped his grasp.

On the same day, NBC News reported that another woman had been “attacked” on the trail.

According to a press conference given by Fairfax County police on August 31, most of the victims have been women in their 20s and 30s, but some have been young girls.

NBC News cites a separate incident involving a 14-year-old girl who was walking her dog on the trail that same evening of August 30 and who reported that a man had tried to grab her. The young lady got away and returned safely.

Police in Fairfax County say earlier incidents occurred on August 3, 15, and 18.

The release states that on September 12th, authorities will hold a news conference to discuss Rodriguez’s capture.

According to the police, Rodriguez is currently being held without bond at an adult detention facility.

The beginning of the 45-mile long Washington & Old Dominion Trail may be found in Arlington County, just outside of the nation’s capital about 5 miles.