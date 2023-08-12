Police Investigating Homicide of Woman Found Dead in Charlotte Woods

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the murder of a 63-year-old woman, Diane Hester Lewis, whose body was discovered in the woods along the 600 block of Belmeade Drive on August 5. A resident contacted the police after finding her lifeless body just after 1 a.m. The location is near the Catawba River in western Mecklenburg County.
Upon consultation with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities determined that Diane Hester Lewis had been the victim of a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed, and it is unclear if there are any suspects in custody at this time.
CMPD has urged anyone with information related to the case to contact the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or provide anonymous tips through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 704-334-1600.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Medical examiner determined woman’s death to be a homicide, police said. https://t.co/rn0f9u9bgV
— The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) August 12, 2023
This incident follows two other fatal shootings that took place on the same day. In the 3700 block of Tipperary Place, a person was fatally shot in the afternoon, while in the 8900 block of Firestreak Drive, another person was fatally shot in a domestic-related incident. CMPD has not provided further details regarding these shootings.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Lake County, California
- A 6.0-magnitude Earthquake In The Pacific Is Detected By The California Earthquake Alert System
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!