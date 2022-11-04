Police: Mesa Man Shoots Ex’s New Boyfriend Before Turning Pistol On Himself

A man was shot in a Mesa restaurant on Wednesday afternoon, allegedly by the ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend. Subsequently, the suspect shot himself in the head.

Moments before 5 o’clock, officers received multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire at the Desert Peaks Pizza and Grille on Recker and McKellips roads. They found two individuals, later identified as Jason Zuchowski, 45, and Joseph Papineau, 51, both with gunshot wounds.

It all started, according to the police, when Zuchowski and his girlfriend showed up at the restaurant early and bumped into Papineau, the woman’s ex-boyfriend. Zuchowski and Papineau sat on opposing ends of the bar, but their argument quickly spread.

Papineau allegedly walked over to the dispute, shot Zuchowski, and then turned the gun on himself. They were both taken to the hospital, but by the time they got there, Papineau was already dead. There is no news on the condition of Zuchowski, who was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Someone else was struck by shrapnel, but they were fine without medical attention. Since then, detectives have been speaking with those who were in the restaurant during the shooting. There has been no closure to the probe yet.