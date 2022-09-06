Police No Longer Believe Sunday’s Charleston Shooting Was Random

Updated information about a gunshot that occurred early Sunday morning in Charleston has been given by police. Two people have been arrested.

Police claim that in the King Street altercation that left five individuals hurt, Tyvone Davis, 20, and a 16-year-old child are both guilty of unlawful carry. Due to the minor’s age, his name was withheld from public disclosure.

In spite of earlier claims to the contrary, investigators have concluded that the shooting was not random. But the cops haven’t explained how they came to that determination just yet.

The incident, which occurred at at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, took place at the corner of King Street and Morris Street, according to the police. According to evidence presented in court, police officers witnessed Davis flee the scene on foot following the shooting.

Affidavit evidence indicates Davis and another person, both suspected of involvement in the shooting, returned to the scene at around 2 a.m. Police said that as they approached the pair, the other individual ran away, but they were able to apprehend Davis.

Davis did not have a South Carolina concealed carry permit, according to the police, who discovered a loaded Glock handgun in his pocket.

On Sunday, a judge ordered bond set at $25,000.

All five victims received medical attention for wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

It appears that last year’s precautions were effective, as many police officers were located less than a block away from the crime scene when it happened.

Still, they ask for the public’s assistance by submitting any images or videos they may have taken of the occurrence. Contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if you have any images or video of the incident.