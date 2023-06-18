Police Officer and Suspect Dead After Gunfire in Pennsylvania; Another Officer Critically Hurt

A state trooper and a suspect were both killed in a shootout in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, state police said. The suspect had hurt another trooper badly just hours before.
At about 12:45 p.m. near the Lewistown barracks, a man fought with troopers, according to police in Juniata County. He then shot one trooper, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The man was found around 3 p.m. in Walker Township, which is about 33 km (21 miles) east of Lewistown. State police said in a news release that there was then a shootout, in which the shooter and a policeman were both killed.
The tweet below verifies the news:
State police say a state trooper and a suspect were both killed in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper. https://t.co/mjowisZYGy
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2023
The names of the dead trooper and suspect, as well as the name and condition of the trooper who was hurt, were not released right away.
Saturday night, officials said there was no danger to the public.
State police said that Governor Josh Shapiro and Col. Christopher Paris were at the hospital where the wounded trooper was being treated.
