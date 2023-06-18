Police Officer and Suspect Dead After Gunfire in Pennsylvania; Another Officer Critically Hurt

Daily news / By /

A state trooper and a suspect were both killed in a shootout in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, state police said. The suspect had hurt another trooper badly just hours before.

At about 12:45 p.m. near the Lewistown barracks, a man fought with troopers, according to police in Juniata County. He then shot one trooper, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man was found around 3 p.m. in Walker Township, which is about 33 km (21 miles) east of Lewistown. State police said in a news release that there was then a shootout, in which the shooter and a policeman were both killed.

The tweet below verifies the news:

The names of the dead trooper and suspect, as well as the name and condition of the trooper who was hurt, were not released right away.

Saturday night, officials said there was no danger to the public.

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

State police said that Governor Josh Shapiro and Col. Christopher Paris were at the hospital where the wounded trooper was being treated.

If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top