Reuters reports that the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of Officers who were ambushed by a suspect who was critically injured during the gunfight while responding to a stabbing at a motel in southern California, authorities said.

At a press conference hours after the shooting, authorities said the suspect shot one officer before escaping to the parking lot and shooting another. El Monte police officers arrived at the Siesta Inn on Tuesday in response to a domestic violence report and approached the suspect.

The LAC-USC Medical Center pronounced the two officers dead after they were brought there.

According to Ben Lowry, El Monte’s interim police chief, “the only way to take the sting out of death is to take the love out of life,” he remarked during a press conference on Tuesday. In the service of their community, they paid the ultimate price.

As a result of gunshot wounds, an unidentified suspect died at the site. The suspect’s girlfriend was found at the scene by police. They said she wasn’t stabbed.

Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, were two of the worst mass shootings in the United States in the recent month, with the deaths of 19 children at an elementary school and two teachers at a grocery.

After the recent mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, the U.S. Congress is reviving its efforts to adopt tighter federal gun control regulations.

The names of the cops have not been made public, as has been previously stated. According to Lowry, one of the cops was a veteran of the force for 22 years, while the other had only been with the department for a few months. Each officer was familiar with the 111,000-person hamlet east of Los Angeles through familial ties.

El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona said, “They were essentially ambushed while trying to keep a family safe while acting as the first line of defense for our neighborhood members.”

Read More: