2 California Police officers killed in Shootout

Roman MartinDaily news

Reuters reports that the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of Officers who were ambushed by a suspect who was critically injured during the gunfight while responding to a stabbing at a motel in southern California, authorities said.

At a press conference hours after the shooting, authorities said the suspect shot one officer before escaping to the parking lot and shooting another. El Monte police officers arrived at the Siesta Inn on Tuesday in response to a domestic violence report and approached the suspect.

The LAC-USC Medical Center pronounced the two officers dead after they were brought there.

According to Ben Lowry, El Monte’s interim police chief, “the only way to take the sting out of death is to take the love out of life,” he remarked during a press conference on Tuesday. In the service of their community, they paid the ultimate price.

As a result of gunshot wounds, an unidentified suspect died at the site. The suspect’s girlfriend was found at the scene by police. They said she wasn’t stabbed.

Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, were two of the worst mass shootings in the United States in the recent month, with the deaths of 19 children at an elementary school and two teachers at a grocery.

After the recent mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, the U.S. Congress is reviving its efforts to adopt tighter federal gun control regulations.

The names of the cops have not been made public, as has been previously stated. According to Lowry, one of the cops was a veteran of the force for 22 years, while the other had only been with the department for a few months. Each officer was familiar with the 111,000-person hamlet east of Los Angeles through familial ties.

El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona said, “They were essentially ambushed while trying to keep a family safe while acting as the first line of defense for our neighborhood members.”

Read More:

Related Posts

California water shortage

Simple Solution To California Water Shortage

June 16, 2022
Child Pornography Laws in California

Child Pornography Laws in California

June 15, 2022
California Gas station manager fired for 69-cent-a-gallon error

California Gas station manager fired for 69-cent-a-gallon error

June 15, 2022
Northern California storms

Northern California storms cause mudslides, 50-mile highway closure

June 14, 2022
Young Kim

In the California House race, Young Kim has gained ground

June 14, 2022
California Gas Station

Accidentally Sold Fuel for $0.69 per Gallon in a California Gas Station

June 13, 2022

About Roman Martin

View all posts by Roman Martin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.