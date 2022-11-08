Police Refuse To Describe Discovery Of Missing Woman Alex Gabe

At a news conference on Monday, police claimed that a forensic odontologist was required to positively identify the fragmentary remains they found last week as those of missing 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe. “You can only image what we have collected since a forensic odontologist validated the fragmentary remains through dental records,” Oakley Police Department Detective Tyler Horn said.

We do not wish to disclose the nature of the remains retrieved out of respect for the Gabe family. When Gabe didn’t come back after seeing her ex-boyfriend on January 27th, she was reported missing. An Alaskan tourist using a metal detector on November 3 discovered the artifact about 40 miles east of Sacramento, close to the town of Plymouth.

After the remains were discovered on November 4, police released a statement on the matter the following day. Earrings, a piece of duct tape, and a scrap of black trash bag were among the other pieces of evidence seized at the site, Horn said. Photos of Gabe wearing the earrings were used to confirm that they were hers.

The dispersed nature of the bones “did not lead us to a particular mode of death,” Horn added, but they did indicate that “her remains were separated from each other and strewn into comparable regions.” Gabe’s dad Gwyn stated at the presser, “When Detective Horn phoned me asking for our dentist’s phone number, I knew something was wrong.”

Authorities in Kent, Washington, suspect Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, murdered her on June 1. Jones was killed in a gunfight with federal agents who had come to Kent to serve Jones with an arrest warrant.