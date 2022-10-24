Police Release Footage Of Man Seen Shoving Nyc Subway Passenger Into Rails

On Friday afternoon, a guy was spotted by witnesses in Brooklyn forcing a subway rider over the platform into the tracks before fleeing away.

The NYPD has released surveillance video of the event, confirming that the victim was hurt but was not struck by a train.

The NYPD stated late Saturday that an unnamed suspect “deliberately without being provoked charged at a 32-year-old male victim,” shoving him into the rails at the Wyckoff Avenue and Myrtle Avenue subway station about 2:40 p.m.

Authorities in New York City have increased their efforts to combat crime in response to a spate of recent, high-profile attacks on the city, particularly in the subway system.

According to data from the New York Police Department, there have been 1,813 incidences of crime on the subway system this year, up from 1,282 during the same time period in 2014. Officials said that there have been nine killings on the city’s subway system so far this year, with forty percent of the perpetrators having a history of mental health difficulties.

New York state and municipal authorities have bolstered police presence and trained officers on how to interact with homeless people in the subway system to fight crime and mental illness, but this latest event comes while these measures are being taken.

Subway platforms and trains will see an increase of almost 1,200 daily overtime officer hours thanks to the new efforts, which will need a large expenditure from the state’s public emergency fund. While this investment would undoubtedly benefit the city, authorities have been mum on the subject of how much money the city will see.

Governor Kathy Hochul said at a press conference on Saturday that the transit authority would be adding unarmed security officers at turnstiles to improve security presence and discourage fare evasion.

Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal, Atlantic Terminal, and Sutphin-Archer (Jamaica) Station will all have transit police officers stationed at them, freeing up around 100 New York Police Department officers to be stationed at other transit facilities, according to a joint press release.

Hochul proposed in September to increase security by installing two cameras in every metro vehicle by 2024. According to the governor, the city has already put more than 200 cameras across the system and plans to install another 100 cameras in the next few days.