Police Say 22 Injured When SUV Crashes Into NYC Restaurant: The driver of a vehicle that rear-ended another vehicle in New York City and then fled the scene was responsible for 22 persons being injured, according to police statements made on Tuesday.
A representative for the police department stated that the collision occurred in upper Manhattan at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday.
According to the police, a white Audi left a petrol station and impacted the back of a Toyota sport utility vehicle as it was going. This caused the driver of the Toyota SUV to lose control of the car.
According to the police, a sport utility vehicle drove over the curb and slammed into the front window of the Inwood Bar and Grill.
According to the authorities, the incident resulted in a total of 22 injuries, the majority of which were caused by flying glass. Nineteen patients were sent to hospitals, while the other three refused medical treatment. According to the police, none of the injuries were life-threatening.
The driver of the Audi ran away from the site of the accident and was still being sought Tuesday.
