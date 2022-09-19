Police Say A Motorist Murdered A Bay Area Boy Walking To School

On Friday morning, a motorist struck and killed a third-grade boy and an adult woman in a crosswalk outside Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose.

The accident happened at 8:03 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue, and details were still being uncovered as of this writing. At first, the San Jose Police Department reported that the boy was taken to a local hospital at 8:30 a.m. in critical condition. The department reported his death almost two hours later.

According to authorities, the woman suffered moderate injuries and was also transported to a hospital. The police also reported that the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

Campbell Union School District Superintendent Shelly Viramontez confirmed in a statement that a third grader at Castlemont Elementary, which is part of the district, had passed away.

Viramontez noted that the school was “heart-broken” by the news since “we care for and love like our own” each and every pupil. The family will need our entire community to carry them in our arms, and as a parent and your superintendent, I urge that you do so as well.