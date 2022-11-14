Police Say That A Shooting At UVA Killed 3 People And Hurt 2

According to UVA police, a shooting occurred on campus, and at least one suspect is still at large.

There are now three confirmed deaths and two verified injuries.

Warning: shots were fired near the Culbreth Garage, according to UVA police. A shelter-in-place directive is now in effect at the institution.

UPDATE: SUSPECT IS A B/M BURGANDY JACKET, BLUE JEANS, RED SHOES. MAY BE DRIVING A BLACK SUV VA TAG TWX3580. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Christopher Darnell Jones, a former football player for the University of Virginia, has been named as the suspect.

The suspect is thought to have hazardous weapons. This scenario is still unfolding, so stay tuned for updates as they become available.

In addition, police at the University of Virginia have revealed details on the suspect car.

They are looking for a black SUV with the Virginia license plate number TWX3580, which may belong to him.