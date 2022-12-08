Police Shoot And Kill A Dog During A Search Of A Virginia Home

Authorities have stated that Fairfax County police officers shot and killed a dog on Wednesday when they were searching a property in the Herndon neighborhood.
The theft of a ballistic vest, a gas mask, and a set of keys from an unmarked police vehicle that was assigned to a civilian investigator from the Prince William County Police Department sparked the investigation, according to the authorities.
The vehicle had been assigned to the civilian investigator by the Prince William County Police Department. On Wednesday, the Fairfax County police reported that investigators attempted to retrieve the items by carrying out a search warrant in the Herndon neighborhood located in the 1500 block of Powells Tavern Place.
According to the police, during the course of their search of the residence, at least one cop fired their weapon, accidentally hitting and killing a dog.
They did not provide any details regarding the events that led up to the incident, which they stated was being probed by the Internal Affairs department.
The police stated that they recovered the stolen items as well as “an AK47-style rifle,” and they accused Derrell Williams, 18, of Herndon, of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing stolen property. The police said that they recovered the stolen items.
The Prince William County Police Department declined to comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Fairfax County Police Department.
According to the police, Williams was being held without bond, and it was impossible to find an attorney to represent him.
