Police Shoot and Kill Portland Man

Monday afternoon, a police officer shot and killed a guy in the Portland neighborhood.
Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel of the Louisville Police Department said that at 1:34 p.m., police were near 22nd Street and Griffiths Avenue trying to catch a wanted person named Rex Wright Jr.
Gwinn-Villaroel said that while police were trying to catch Wright, a man with a gun tried to steal their car.
One of the cops shot the man with their duty gun and then did what they could to save his life.
The guy was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he died later. Gwinn-Villaroel said that the guy who was killed was in his 20s.
The cop who fired his gun has been with LMPD for 10 years.
Gwinn-Villaroel said, “We are thankful that none of our officers were hurt in this incident.” “The wanted person that the fugitive unit was originally looking for turned himself in and was caught.”
Wright was wanted for a killing that didn’t end in death.
Gwinn-Villaroel said, “We appreciate, and I’ll say this again, we appreciate the communities’ patience while KSP leads this investigation.”
WAVE News talked to the father of the victim, who is upset and can’t believe what the cops say happened.
He said that his son would never try to carjack police officers and that he wouldn’t have known they were police if they were in plain clothes and driving an undercover car, as LMPD said.
A woman who said she was with the suspect before the shooting said she didn’t see what happened before the shots were fired, but she did see the suspect on the ground and an officer pointing their gun at him until backup came.
The probe will be led by the Kentucky State Police.
