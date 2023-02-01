Police Shot And Killed A Double-amputee Swinging A Knife

Videos that reportedly capture the moments before a double-amputee man wielding a knife after being the victim of a stabbing attack was shot and killed by police in the city of Huntington Park in Southern California have raised doubts about whether or not the police used excessive force.
According to a statement released by the department on Monday, officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a complaint of a stabbing that occurred on Thursday afternoon.
According to the statement, when responding officers arrived, they discovered a victim who was suffering from “a life-threatening stab wound resulting in a collapsed lung and internal haemorrhage.”
According to the information provided by the victim, the offender was a Black man who was seated in a wheelchair. The offender “dismounted the wheelchair, ran to the victim without provocation, and stabbed him in the side of the chest with a 12″ butcher knife,” before fleeing the scene in his wheelchair, as stated by the HPD.
The person was transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently listed as being in critical condition, as reported by the HPPD.
During the search that the police were doing, they caught the accused suspect a few blocks away clutching a butcher knife that was 12 inches long, according to the HPPD. Officers reportedly used two different Tasers in an attempt to restrain the guy after he allegedly ignored their directions and threatened to “advance or throw the knife.” However, the HPPD stated that their efforts were unsuccessful.
According to the Houston Police Department, “the subject proceeded to threaten police with the butcher knife, which resulted in an officer-involved gunshot.” There was an immediate lack of clarity regarding the number of cops who were there or who shot the subject.
According to an early statement made by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect was struck by gunfire in the upper torso and was subsequently pronounced dead at the site.
According to a statement made by the Hollywood Parks and Recreation Police Department (HPPD), the officers who were involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing investigations being conducted by the Homicide Bureau of the sheriff’s department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Read More:
- Aspiring Rapper And Two Friends Disappeared Following Cancellation Of Detroit Show
- Alec Baldwin Is Officially Facing Voluntary Manslaughter Charges Related To The Incident In Rust