Police Shot And Killed Double-amputee; Family Claims Excessive Force Used

In the Southern California city of Huntington Park, there have been concerns raised over whether police used excessive force before shooting and killing a man with two amputees who was confined to a wheelchair.
According to a statement released by the Huntington Park Police Department on Monday, police responded to a report of a stabbing on Thursday afternoon. The man had “a life-threatening stab wound resulting in a collapsed lung and internal hemorrhage,” according to the statement.
The victim identified the assailant as a Black guy in a wheelchair who “dismounted the wheelchair, ran to the victim without provocation, and stabbed him in the side of the chest with a 12″ butcher knife,” according to HPPD. The attacker then allegedly fled the scene in his wheelchair.
According to HPPD, the person was transferred to a nearby hospital and is still in critical condition.
Police discovered the accused culprit nearby during their search while brandishing a 12-inch butcher knife, according to HPPD. The police apparently used two separate Tasers to try and restrain the suspect but were unsuccessful because the suspect allegedly disobeyed their orders and threatened to “approach or throw the knife.”
According to HPPD, “the suspect kept threatening officers with the butcher knife, which led to an officer-involved shooting.” How many police officers were on the scene or shot the suspect was not immediately apparent.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported in an early statement that the suspect was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the site.
According to HPPD, the concerned officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the Homicide Bureau of the sheriff’s department, as well as the District Attorney’s Office for Los Angeles County, continue their investigations.
The sheriff’s office acknowledged that it is looking into the matter but chose to remain silent.
Videos From Bystanders Appear To Capture The Altercation
Family members recognized the deceased man as 36-year-old Anthony Lowe at a news conference that was hosted by a community organizer, despite the fact that officials withheld his name.
The altercation between police and Lowe on Thursday, shortly prior to the shooting, appears to be captured in bystander videos of the incident that were shared on social media. The man in the video is Lowe, according to a family member who confirmed this.
Huntington Park, California police officers shoot dead Anthony Lowe Jr, a double amputee man who tried to run away from them on the stumps of his legs. The cops said they were afraid Lowe would throw the knife he had at them. pic.twitter.com/y4FjqED4Hy
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 31, 2023
Two armed officers can be seen aiming their rifles toward Lowe in one video. Then, with something shiny in his hands, Lowe appears to move in the opposite direction while an officer follows close after. Then, a police cruiser blocks the view. The moment when officers appear to start firing is shown in a different video.
The mother of Anthony Lowe, Dorothy Lowe, said during a news conference on Monday, “The manner they killed my son, they slaughtered my son in a wheelchair with no legs.” Therefore, they should take action, as I do want my kid to receive justice.
The rumor that Lowe may have stabbed someone before the shooting was not addressed by the family.
George Gascón, the district attorney for Los Angeles County, has been urged to file charges against the accused cops by the family and local residents.
According to Cliff Smith, an activist with the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police, “There can be no excuse for killing Anthony, and we’re here to stand with his family and his community to fight for justice for Anthony.”
Ebonique Simon, the mother of one of Lowe’s children, told CNN that her husband was a kind, caring man who enjoyed dancing and was also quite hilarious. Because of the tragedy that cost him his legs over a year ago, she claimed that he had been “suffering with a lot of sadness.”
She told CNN that the family is distraught at the loss and unable to understand the account provided by the authorities.
The coroner’s investigator reassured the family that “Anthony’s corpse will tell the story”; therefore, they are eagerly awaiting the results of the autopsy.
“We are aware of the turmoil and questions the Black community in Los Angeles is facing. Los Angeles County “deserves to know how and why these tragedies have occurred,” she continued, adding that “we recognize nothing can heal the trauma the community is facing right now.”
The California Attorney General’s office informed CNN that it is not looking into the situation “at this point in time,” despite being obligated by state law to independently evaluate officer-involved shootings in the state.
