Police: Woman Brutally Stabbed In Downtown Portland Park

On Sunday morning, police in Portland, Oregon, discovered a deceased lady in Chapman Square. Reports from responding officers indicated a stabbing occurred.

A lady was reported to be “down” in the park at 7:17 a.m., prompting police to conduct a welfare check. Police in Portland, Oregon, said in a statement on Sunday that she was already dead when they arrived.

The Homicide Squad of the Portland Police Department is now looking into the incident. Before around 10:45 a.m., Southwest Main Street was blocked up between Southwest 3rd and 4th Avenues.

The female suspect was not identified by police.

If confirmed as murder, this would be the 78th homicide in the city thus far in 2018. When Portland reached its peak of 92 murders in 2015, there were 74 registered at this time.