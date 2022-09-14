Pop Smoke Death: Who Killed Him? Did Police Catch His Murderer?

Pop Smoke Death: All of humanity was shocked by the news of Pop Smoke Death. Many unanswered questions and conspiracy theories persist regarding The Pop Smoke Death of one of the world’s most famous and beloved figures, whose pursuit by paparazzi ultimately proved fatal.

Who Was Pop Smoke?

At the time of his passing, American rapper and songwriter Pop Smoke was worth $2 million. Meet the Woo 2 was the mixtape that brought him fame. He was only 20 years old when he was brutally murdered in February of the year 2020.

Born in New York City in July 1999, Pop Smoke would leave this world in February 2020. In 2019, he dropped his first mixtape, Meet the Woo, on Victor Victor and Republic. In 2020, Pop Smoke dropped the sequel to their mixtape Meet the Woo 2. It peaked at #9 in Canada and #22 in the UK in addition to #7 on the Billboard 200.

His song “Welcome to the Party,” which may have featured Nicki Minaj or Skepta, peaked at #5 on the US Bubbling Under chart and #48 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. The track “Dior” by Pop Smoke peaked at #1 on the US Bubbling Under chart and at #49 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart in the United States. His list of collaborators is long and impressive: Lil Tjay, Charlie Sloth, Caliboy, H.E.R., Boogie with da Hoodie, Chris Brown, JackBoys, Travis Scott, and Quavo are just a few. On February 19, 2020, at the age of 20, Pop Smoke was murdered at his house during a home invasion.

Pop Smoke Death

New testimony from a detective on the case indicates that a 15-year-old was responsible for shooting and killing Pop (real name: Bashar Jackson) during a home invasion, as reported by the New York Daily News.

During a preliminary hearing for suspect Corey Walker, 20, on Friday (May 7), LAPD Det. Carlos Camacho testified that the unidentified male defendant, then 15 years old, acknowledged pressing the trigger during a taped interview with a cellmate in May of last year. Camacho testified that the adolescent “confessed that he shot the victim three times with a Baretta 9 [mm].

According to Camacho, the 15-year-old boy told him, “They got into a fight, and he shot him three times.” That he shot him in the back was what he stated. According to him, “[Pop Smoke] was taking a shower naked when the suspects came in and confronted him.”

Camacho stated that when Walker was arrested in July 2020, an informant was placed in his cell. Walker allegedly told the informant that he had participated in the murder. The suspects “confronted [Pop Smoke], who was in the shower naked,” Camacho testified.

Walker told the informant that the men wore ski masks and ordered the rapper to remove his jewels. The intruders apparently told Pop “thank you” when he began to obey, but according to Walker, the musician eventually fought back. He charged the bandits but was pistol-whipped and shot by the 15-year-old. Only one of Pop’s valuable watches was stolen by the burglars and the presumed killer, and that watch was sold for $2,000, according to detectives.

Walker’s attorney Christopher Darden claimed at the hearing that his client should be cleared of murder charges since he was merely the car’s driver when they arrived at Pop’s house, and not a participant in the robbery or murder itself. Walker entered a not guilty plea, and Judge H. Clay Jacke II ruled against Darden’s motion. On June 3, Walker will be back in court for a new hearing date.

Detector Camacho’s new testimony is consistent with the information that LAPD Detector Christian Carrasco provided in his evidence on Thursday (May 6). He told what a woman who was in an adjoining room at the house said after hearing gunshots. A gun was put to the woman’s head, and she was instructed to “Shut the fuck up. Do you want to die?” after the intruders, who she alleges entered the house via a second-floor balcony, she claims.

She “heard a struggle coming from the shower area and heard Mr Jackson yelling,” Det. Carrasco added. She said two of the invaders kicked Crack after he was shot, and Carrasco testified that she heard “a loud pop” and “heard Mr Jackson fall to the ground.” If you click on the link, you’ll find more information about the Death of other prominent people, such as Steve Irwin. Pablo Escobar, Nipsey Hustle.

People who tried to rob the rapper at his home at 4 a.m. on February 19, 2020, had no prior contact with him and got the information from a social media post. At the outset, police had very few clues to follow. Six months after the murder and robbery, police arrested Walker, Keandre Rodgers, Jaquan Murphy, and two kids whose identities are being suppressed due to their age. If convicted guilty of murder, Walker and Rodgers stand the possibility of the death penalty or a life sentence in prison.

