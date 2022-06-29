Tragic Star How Did Pop Smoke die?

Who was Pop Smoke?

With the release of Welcome To The Party and his debut mixtape, Meet The Woo, Bashar Barakah Jackson, better known by the stage moniker Pop Smoke, exploded onto the music world in 2019.

Quavo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, and Lil Tjay all appeared on his second mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, which was released in February 2020.

Jackson was worth around $700,000 at the time of his death.

How did Pop Smoke die?

Four adolescents drove to the Los Angeles home where Jackson was spending the week on February 19, 2020. When he appeared in court in October 2021, Corey Walker, now 20, said he gave his three accomplices firearms at the time of the robbery, but told them not to use them.

He did not go into the house, but he encouraged the people there to use a vase instead of a gun at the October 20, 2021 court session.

Using the window where Jackson’s friend Amelia Rose was sleeping, the three surviving adolescents broke into Jackson’s house. According to her, the males were wearing ski masks and one of them yelled out, “Shut the f**k up. Inquiringly, “Would you rather die?”

While Jackson was in the shower, they broke into the room and stole his gold chain and watch. While the men fled, Rose hurried out of the room to find Jackson dead at the bottom of a set of staircases.

Her 911 call was answered by the Los Angeles Police Department, and Jackson was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he later died.

How did the teenagers find him?

An Instagram post was the final straw.

On the day before he was killed, Jackson had gotten an Amiri gift bag. Amiri was a high-end fashion label frequently mentioned by Michael Jackson in his songs. To his manager’s horror, he’d uploaded a photo of a gift bag to Instagram that revealed the recipient’s address.

Detectives said the teens found the address on Instagram and returned the following day to commit the crime. Initially, Carrasco claimed that they were observed heading up to the house, but Walker then revealed that four people were in the house, but they returned later when Jackson returned home and the 15-year-old shot him to death.

GET MEET THE WOO 2 BEFORE ANYBODY 💫💫💫https://t.co/QQRSNosTJW — POP SMOKE 💫💫 (@POPSMOKE10) January 22, 2020

Was anyone charged for Jackson’s murder?

The assassin of Jackson was caught on tape by a neighbor’s security camera and cell tower data. Only one of his alleged cohorts, a 16-year-old boy named Walker, has been identified thus far. The Los Angeles Times, on the other hand, said that a 15-year-old boy shot Jackson after the latter engaged in a brawl.

They placed Walker and the teenager in a cell equipped with cameras and microphones where they were able to hear them admit to what had occurred.

In addition to Walker, who risks the most prison sentence if he is tried as an adult, two of the three minors are already in custody. The shooter has not been apprehended.

Pop Smoke’s Earnings and Salary History

After meeting Jay Gwuaop at a Brooklyn studio in 2018, Pop started experimenting with rap. In just two short years, he rose to prominence as one of New York’s most prominent hip-hop voices.

When the name Pop Smoke was first given to him by his Panamanian grandmother (Poppy), it was a blend of her name and a childhood nickname (Smocco Guwop).

Pop signed a deal with Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records in April of 2019. After that, he released Welcome to the Party, his breakout track. Nicki Minaj and Skepta both did commercial remixes of the track.

What Made Him So Successful?

Pop Smoke’s rise to fame began in July of this year with the publication of his debut mixtape. Since then, he has collaborated with several high-profile artists, including JackBoys, Travis Scott, Quavo, and Lil Tjay. Pop Smoke’s second mixtape, “Meet the Woo 2,” was released in early 2020, just days before he was assassinated. His second mixtape was a commercial triumph, and it climbed the charts around the world.

On February 19, 2020, a home invasion led to the death of a young rapper. Because of the media attention surrounding his death, he developed a cult-like following amongst his adolescent fans all over the world.

