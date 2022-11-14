Porsche Cayenne Driver Accused Of Driving Into South La Street Carnival Crowd

At least six people were hurt when a car driven by a 23-year-old man allegedly plowed into a street carnival in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man named Steven Weems on suspicion of felony hit and run. Weems was being held on $50,000 bail.

On Saturday night, a white Porsche Cayenne crashed through the carnival on South Trinity Street, and police allege that was driven by Weems.

The officers had tried to halt the driver, but he continued driving nevertheless, eventually smashing through a cement rail and into the street fair.

According to authorities, six people, ages 30 to 50, were sent to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Robert Leary of the LAPD speculated that the man had tried to leave the fair but been prevented from doing so by barricades before continuing westbound on MLK and plowing through the mass of people, which Leary estimated to number between 1,000 and 2,000.

Leary said that, given the street fair’s popularity, the incident could have ended considerably worse.

He remarked, “Thank God no one was seriously hurt.” “People were certainly yelling, so it’s likely that the automobile was heard. I don’t know if the driver was blasting the horn. It was very crowded, but fortunately, people must have heard this automobile coming in order to avoid it.”

A few blocks later, police located the vehicle and arrested Weems.