Portland Serial Killer Who Choked Police K-9 Was Released Early From Prison

Portland, OR – Jesse Lee Calhoun, 38, the person of interest in the recent string of murders of women in the Portland area, has a history of encounters with law enforcement, including an incident involving an alleged attempt to choke a police K-9.
Calhoun is now in custody. It has been revealed that he had multiple clashes with the law in the past and was released from prison early under a law signed by former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
Records from the Oregon Department of Corrections show that in 2019, Calhoun was charged with three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, one count of assaulting a public safety officer, and one count of first-degree burglary.
Court documents from the case indicate that SWAT teams faced resistance when attempting to arrest Calhoun at his residence. He allegedly tried to choke a police K-9 and repeatedly kicked an officer.
Initially, Calhoun was scheduled for release from prison in June 2022. However, he was released under a clemency order issued in July 2021, which granted early release to offenders meeting specific criteria.
Former Gov. Brown expressed horror over the situation, stating, “I am absolutely horrified for the victims, their families, and all those who have experienced these losses,” according to KOIN.
Calhoun had previously served time in prison from 2009 to 2011 for a conviction of fourth-degree assault.
Although Calhoun is in custody, he has not yet been charged in connection with the murders of the four women.
Current Gov. Tina Kotek received a request to revoke Calhoun’s clemency, which could result in his return to prison with a potential release date of June 9, 2024.
The investigation into the murders and Calhoun’s potential involvement is ongoing.
