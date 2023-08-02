Potential Witness Found Dead Months After Indictment in Missouri Captivity Case

Authorities in Missouri are investigating the death of Jaynie Crosdale, whose remains were found on June 24 and positively identified as the potential witness in the case against Timothy Haslett Jr. The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney, Zachary Thompson, announced the discovery in a press release on Monday.
Crosdale, 36, had been sought by police in connection with the case against Haslett, who was arrested in October 2022 after a 22-year-old Black woman reported being held captive for a month in his Excelsior Springs home, where she suffered abuse and rape. The victim has not been identified publicly.
At the time of Haslett’s arrest, a search of his home revealed a small basement room that matched the description provided by the victim in her testimony. In February, a grand jury indicted Haslett on nine charges, including rape in the first degree, four counts of sodomy in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, and two counts of assault in the first degree. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and faces up to 36 years in prison if convicted.
Authorities have not disclosed the cause of Crosdale’s death, and an autopsy is pending. The Missouri Highway Patrol has reported that Crosdale’s body was found in the Missouri River.
Clay County authorities expressed their condolences to Crosdale’s family and reaffirmed their commitment to seeking justice in the case. The investigation remains ongoing, with new information being gathered rapidly.
In the wake of the case, community leaders, including Bishop Tony Caldwell, raised concerns about the treatment of Black women who had been abducted and murdered, claiming a lack of police follow-up. The Kansas City Police Department, however, stated last October that they had not received any reports of missing persons, specifically women, from Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Haslett has been in custody since October 7, 2022, and is currently held on a $3 million bond. The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion on Monday to increase his bond in this case.
As the investigation continues, authorities urge anyone with relevant information to come forward, as they strive to build the strongest possible case against Haslett.
