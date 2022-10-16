Pottery Barn Credit Card Login Details, Payment Method And Customer Service All Step By Step!

Pottery Barn Credit Card Login instructions & make your payment, All payments, discounts, and points for your Pottery Barn Credit card can be managed through your online account. To activate your Pottery Barn Credit Card, set up a password, or make any other account changes, please read the information provided below.

About Pottery Barn Credit Card Login

The name “Pottery Barn” is commonly associated with a retail establishment in the United States. The company has retail outlets in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

Pottery Barn doesn’t just sell customers furniture and home decor; they also offer excellent perks with every purchase. Customers of Potter & Barrow can check their accounts online to view their rewards, find out about sales, and monitor their credit card balances.

How to Login Pottery Barn Credit Card on the website?

Go to Step 1: you’ll need to fire up your preferred web browser

Open a new tab in your preferred web browser. We advise using a secure and popular web browser, such as Chrome for Windows or Safari for Apple devices, for any financial dealings.

Go to Step 2: Pottery Barn Credit Card

Follow this link to log into your Pottery Barn Credit Card account: Pottery Barn Credit Card.

Go to Step 2: Log in using your account details.

Fill out the following fields:

Username \sPassword

your login is complete

Go to Step 4: Click the Sign in button to complete. If you enter your details correctly, you will be able to access the page.

Pottery Barn Credit Card: How to Get Your Login Information Back?

Step 1: Click here to return to the homepage and try again.

If you’ve forgotten your username or password, you can reset it on the login page.

Step 2: Fill in the Necessary Fields

To reset your password, please enter the following:

Username Account Number Identification Zip/Postal Code

The Final Four Digits of Your Social Security Number

Step 3: You’ve Made It Through Recovery!

To finish the process, select the option Find my account. Verify all of the details before submitting them.

How do Make a payment for Pottery Barn Credit Card account?

You may pay your Pottery Barn credit card bill in a number of convenient ways, including online, over the phone, or through the mail.

To make a payment on your Pottery Barn credit card, you can either enroll in the service’s online portal or stop by the store’s customer service desk in person.

Call-In Payment System The Pottery Barn credit card payment line is (866) 234-2029. There is a $15 minimum for phone payments.

Make a payment on the web

After setting up an account, you’ll have access to a wealth of features, including the ability to view and edit your profile details, monitor your spending, and pay bills electronically. You can pay a bill in several different ways, including instantly, on a recurring basis, or at a later period.

You need a valid bank account in the United States in order to make any kind of payment. You can pay your Pottery Barn credit card bill online by clicking the green “Online Payment” button below, where you can also register for an account, view your billing statement, and adjust your payment preferences.

Send Money Through The Mail

Send your payment to Pottery Barn Credit Card, PO Box 659705, San Antonio, TX 78265-9705. In the memo section of the check, please indicate your Pottery Barn account number.

Your account number is listed on your statement. If you want to make sure Pottery Barn receives your payment by the due date printed on your monthly bill, you should send it at least 5 business days in advance.

Buy and Pay There

At this time, we are unable to accept your Pottery Barn credit card in-store. The credit card for Pottery Barn is issued by a bank called Comenity Bank.

Customer service for Pottery Barn Credit Card Login

Make a Telephone Call to the Company

The number to call if you have questions about your Pottery Barn credit card is 1-866-234-2029. One of the accessible channels of communication is an online “ask a question” service, although there are other ways to contact the company as well.

Capital One/Pottery Barn Credit Card Payment Address: P.O. Box 71083 Charlotte, NC 28272-1083

