Pottsville Man Gets 60 Months In Prison For Drug And Gun Offenses

Judge Malachy E. Mannion of the U.S. District Court has sentenced a man from Pottsville to 60 months in prison for narcotics trafficking and criminal use of a handgun.
Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, was sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jackson-Flowers previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with a destroyed serial number and over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
Jackson-Flowers was being pursued by Pottsville Police Department detectives in October 2021 when he threw away a book bag containing around 158 grams of methamphetamine, 111 grams of fentanyl, and 53 grams of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.
In addition, Jackson-Flowers had a 9 mm Ruger P89 pistol with a destroyed serial number, which was found in a backyard not far from where he was seen running.
After the incident, the 600 block of John O’Hara Street was reported as having gunfire, according to Pottsville police.
Isaac Souchak, a patrolman, observed Jackson-Flowers acting suspiciously and attempting to flee the area. Jackson-Flowers escaped on foot once Souchak started talking to him, but Souchak pursued him and apprehended him.
A 9-millimeter handgun was used by Jackson-Flowers to fire four rounds during an altercation with a 29-year-old Pottsville man, according to an investigation.
One of the rounds, according to authorities, entered a 14-year-old boy’s bedroom through the external wall of a private property.
The FBI, the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, and the Pottsville police all looked into the situation. James Buchanan, an assistant US attorney, brought the case.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the case was a component of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that unites all branches of law enforcement with the communities they serve to lessen violent crime and gun violence.
The case was also brought as a part of a district-wide effort to fight the heroin usage and distribution epidemic that has spread across the country.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is leading the Heroin Initiative, a coordinated effort between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to find, apprehend, and prosecute people who commit heroin-related offenses. The initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
