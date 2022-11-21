‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Dies At 49, Cause Of Death Revealed

On Saturday, Jason David Frank, who had previously portrayed both the Green Ranger and the White Ranger on the hit children’s television show “The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” during the 1990s, passed away. He was 49.
On Sunday, his manager, Justine Hunt, provided confirmation that he had passed away.
Ms. Hunt did not provide any information regarding the cause of death. She begged for respect for the privacy of “his family and friends during this awful time” in a statement, but she declined to comment further on the matter. There was a delay in the availability of information regarding survivors.
In the over-the-top television show, six teenagers in high school wore color-coded costumes and changed into superheroes to protect Earth from hostile invaders. In the theme song, which was ingrained in the memories of preteens and tweens of the time period, they were encouraged to “Go Go Power Rangers.”
According to his IMDb biography, Mr. Frank was originally scheduled to appear in only 10 episodes of the original show as the Green Ranger, a naughty youngster who grew up to become a hero. However, he eventually returned to the series as the White Ranger and then various characters in reboots of the show.
Within the Power Rangers franchise, he has appeared as the same character, Tommy Oliver, in all six of its distinct incarnations.
According to IMDb, the character of Mr. Frank is featured in more episodes of the Power Rangers franchise than any other Power Ranger. His appearances totaled more than 200.
Mr. Frank also had roles in the feature-length films “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie” (1995) and “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie,” both of which were released in 1995. (1997).
The first season of the show had a significant impact on popular culture.
It was first shown in August of 1993, and by December of the following year, the Power Rangers had increased their share of the market for action figures from 4 percent to 40 percent, and sales of the product line were getting close to reaching one billion dollars for the year.
Other popular toys from that era, such as Cabbage Patch dolls and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures, had peak sales of $550 million and $450 million, respectively, during the same time period.
On the show and off, Mr. Frank made advantage of his background in martial arts.
According to IMDb, in the year 1994, he invented his own martial arts style and gave it the name Toso Kune Do, which translates to “Way of the Fighting Fist.”
Rising Sun Karate is a school that is owned by Mr. Frank and has locations in both Texas and California. The fighting style that is practiced there is based on the teachings of Bruce Lee, Ed Parker, and other martial artists.
Jason David Frank Cause Of Death
According to the information provided by his representative Justine Hunt, the actor and mixed martial artist passed away in the state of Texas. According to TMZ, he took his own life by committing suicide.
