Pregnant Woman and 2 Children Stabbed in Antioch

ANTIOCH, California: Two children and a woman who was pregnant were stabbed in Antioch on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Investigators say that the stabbing took place around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Wilbur Ave. A 14-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 35-year-old woman were all killed. One child was flown to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, and another was taken there by ambulance. She was taken to a hospital nearby.
Police said that two of the people who were hurt are in very bad shape.
Police said they saw a car speeding away from where the stabbing happened, but the person who did it was caught.
Police say that the suspect crashed into another car and then ran away. However, he was caught in Solano County.
Officials say that no one was hurt in the crash.
It’s not clear how the victims and the suspects know each other.
Det. Gerber wants anyone who knows anything about the stabbing to call him at (925) 481-8297 or email him at rgerber@antiochca.gov. You can send an anonymous report by texting ANTIOCH to 274637 (CRIMES).
