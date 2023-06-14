On June 11th, a pregnant 21-year-old Jackson lady was shot and died off Industrial Drive. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart of Hinds County, Mississippi, has determined that this was a murder.
Late Saturday night, while Ayairia Anderson was leaving Soop’s, a restaurant and bar on Country Club Drive, she was shot in the head and leg. Anderson was eight months pregnant at the time.
Anderson’s aunt, Katina Eggleston, said that her niece’s friends had tried to revive her after calling 911 and that they had all fled the bar quickly when a fight broke out.
Friends informed Eggleston that Anderson was caught in the crossfire as she tried to drive away in her car. Her automobile broke down on an overpass.
The below tweet verifies the news:
Ayairia Anderson was eight months pregnant when she was shot in the head and leg after leaving a Jackson restaurant. https://t.co/ItybK4uaYo
— WTOK-TV (@WTOKTV) June 13, 2023
Anderson was taken to UMMC by ambulance and was subsequently placed on life support. According to the Jackson Police Department, Anderson and her unborn child both tragically perished during an emergency C-section.
Anderson was expecting a baby boy and making plans accordingly. Jackson PD can be reached at (601) 960-1234, and anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
The website CaliforniaExaminer.net is a great resource for staying up of current events and reading thought-provoking articles.
The following links from the California Examiner will fill you up on the latest california news:
- Electric Bills Based on Income is California’s Latest Way to Tax the Rich
- Fatal Shooting at 19-year-old’s Birthday Party in Northern California Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Injured